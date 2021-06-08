Ortiz's walk-off homer sends Virginia into super regionals over ODU

Virginia beat ODU to secure the final spot in the Super Regionals.

VIRGINIA, USA — Devin Ortiz pitched four scoreless innings and hit a walk-off homer in the 10th as Virginia earned the final spot in the super regionals with a 4-3 victory over Old Dominion.

Ortiz had only pitched two innings all season due to a shoulder injury, but he got the start in the deciding game of the Columbia Regional.

Ortiz struck out six while allowing just one hit and two walks, and his eighth home run of the season ended in a Gatorade shower at home plate.

Virginia won four straight elimination games to get to its seventh super regional in program history — the first since 2015.