WASHINGTON — Two weeks left before pitchers and catchers report and no one knows what Bryce Harper is going to do. You hear Philly strongly being in the mix now, to the point that Las Vegas sports books have taken the "Bryce Watch" off their boards. Either way, this drama has played out way too long.

The indecisiveness is not his fault as much as Scott Boras'. Major League Baseball’s most prominent agent read the market wrong. The winter of 2019 wasn't the winter of 2018 or any recent hot-stove season.

Harper is not the only big name without a deal – Manny Machado, former Cy Young winner Dallas Kuichel and seven-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel are also waiting for monster, multiyear deals. The real telling fact is almost half of baseball – 15 teams – have spent less than $25 million on free agents this off season.

Just four players, including Nationals' pitcher Patrick Corbin, were signed to more than three-year contracts since the World Series ended. Blame bad deals in the past for this – remember Chris Davis’s seven-year, $161 million pact with the Orioles. Blame the success of Moneyball teams keeping their payrolls down as their victories go up.

But mostly, blame Boras’s arrogance – thinking he could convince his client to turn down the $300 million offered by the Nationals last season because, of course, there’d be another gullible owner waiting to break baseball’s bank yet again. If I were Harper, I’d fire Boras and hire a good lawyer to negotiate my deal for me. Because all he’s doing now is getting in the way of common sense.

I like Bryce Harper. No, I (heart symbol) Bryce. I think his mop-top swag and his golden swing are good for baseball, most of whose stars no one could pick from their own selfies.

He’s won an MVP. He’s launched 184 balls over the wall in his Nationals career. I’ve seen young kids walk out of Nationals Park even after a Nats loss and talk endlessly about "Bryce's bomb" in the fourth inning. He sells season-ticket plans, jerseys, caps. Except for the occasional anger-management moment, he’s basically been an ambassador for the franchise now that Ryan Zimmerman is getting up there.

He also batted .249 last season. His thrill-seeking hubris in the outfield and the base paths have produced as much hurt as hustle. And this is the big one: As many regular season games and NL East titles the Nationals have won, Bryce Harper has yet to lead them to the NL Championship, much less a World Series. He and the rosters he’s been on have not won a single postseason series since the Expos moved there in 2005.

I love having his Q rating in town, because the older Alex Ovechkin gets and the more John Wall gets hurt and the more (Insert your QB here) Ashburn combusts, the more someone like Bryce Harper brings DC sports the star power it needs. Darren Haynes, after all, can't carry the mantel for everyone.

I also know you don’t need a power-hitting outfielder to win it all anymore. In fact, I’ll take another right-hander throwing smoke like Max Scherzer seven days to Sunday in a postseason series.

I now feel about Bryce Harper the way Coach Norman Dale felt about Jimmy Chitwood in a scene from "Hoosiers."

The taskmaster coach, played by Gene Hackman, goes out to Jimmy’s dirt-clod court next to a cornfield to watch him hit jumpers from all over. Jimmy, who's already decided not to play, thinks Coach Dale is there to put the hard sell on him, recruit him, treat him like the star he is.

Instead, he says, "You've got a special gift. It’s yours, to do with what you choose. Because that’s what I believe, I can tell you this: I don’t care if you play on the team or not."

Bryce, you still want to be part of this town, this team and what you’ve started? Great. You don’t, I’m good with that too. The Republic will survive.