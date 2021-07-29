Browning's silver in trap gives US another shooting medal

Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova has set an Olympic record in women’s trap to deny the United States a third-straight shotgun gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Rehak Stefecekova hit 43 of 50 targets on a breezy day at Asaka Shooting Range, beating American Kayle Browning.
Alessandro Perilli took bronze to earn the first medal in San Marino’s 61-year Olympic history.
Americans Vincent Hancock and Amber English opened the shotgun events by sweeping skeet on Tuesday.
A 37-year-old police officer, Rehak Stefecekova took silver at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games, and missed Rio in 2016 due to the birth of her son.