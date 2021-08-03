x
Simone Biles sticks landing in balance beam, wins Olympic bronze

Biles, who is from the Houston area, has earned her seventh career Olympic medal.
Simone Biles, of the United States, smiles as Tang Xijing, of China, left, embraces teammate Guan Chenchen after the latter won the gold medal on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Biles won the bronze medal. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal.

The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final.

Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting.

She scored a 14.000. Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing finished first and second.

