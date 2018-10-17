Long before Kaepernick, there was Carlos and Smith.

50 years ago Tuesday, at the heart of the Olympic Stadium in Mexico City, American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos engaged in an act of simple, yet defiant protest that yielded one of the most iconic images in Olympic – and sports – history.

“It was a cry for freedom,” Smith said in a 2016 interview with the Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture.

Smith won gold and Carlos took bronze in the men’s 200-meter dash at the 1968 Summer Olympics, but the duo’s legacy stretches far beyond their contributions to the United States trophy case. The pair climbed atop the podium alongside Australian Peter Norman and proceeded to send shockwaves around the world.

As the Star-Spangled Banner began to play, both athletes lowered their heads and raised one black-gloved hand toward the heavens, a Black Power salute protesting human rights violations still rampant in the U.S. The stadium went silent.

Carlos and Smith wore beads and a scarf to protest the lynching of African Americans, removed their shoes to protest poverty and donned “Olympic Project for Human Rights” badges to protest racism in sports, according to the Washington Post. Carlos unzipped his tracksuit and covered the “USA” on his jersey with a black t-shirt. Smith rolled up his pant legs.

“I felt alone and free,” Smith told the Smithsonian. “…I was just alone in a position that million were watching and I hope the millions realized that it was a pride in how I felt about a country that did not represent me.”

Everything about the protest flew in the face of Olympic regulations and the crowd responded with venom, booing the pair after a period of silence. Carlos and Smith were ordered to leave both the stadium and Mexico City before being suspended from the U.S. track team, according to the Washington Post. Both sprinters faced death threats upon their return to the U.S.

Despite facing widespread anger at the time, Carlos and Smith’s protest has become one of the most inspirational and important acts in sports history. Recently, it has served as an inspiration for NFL players protesting police brutality during the National Anthem. Both Olympians have since supported these players, including Colin Kaepernick.

“Don’t hate the kid because he stood up for something to change,” Smith said in a 2016 interview with the Associated Press. “He stood up for the right to exercise Amendment 1.”

50 years may have passed, but public outcry against protesting athletes is still common, especially when said protests are perceived as disrespectful to the National Anthem or the American flag. Thus, protesting has not gotten any easier for modern-day activist-athletes like Kaepernick and other NFL players such as Michael Bennett and Malcolm Jenkins. However, Carlos and Smith’s decision to publicly protest for human rights helped pave the way for today’s activists, serving as an inspiration for many of those who use sports as a platform to demand change.

“In any protest, I think you make a statement to try and reach the far ends of the Earth,” Carlos said in a 2016 interview with the Associated Press. “What better way to do it than if you’re in a sport.”

