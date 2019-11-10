WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted a special congratulatory message to the Washington Mystics following their WNBA win.

It seems like the former president is a proud fan of D.C. sports teams. He tweeted at the Washington Mystics on Friday morning congratulating them on their first WNBA Championship.

The team's overall season was said to be the best in franchise history and one of the best in league history.

In his words, the Mystics showed great team performance defeating the Connecticut Sun 89-78 during Game 5 on Thursday night.

Obama also made sure to end the tweet by adding, "If folks aren't careful, this title thing might become a habit in D.C." The statement was in reference to the historic Washington Capitals Stanley Cup win last year.

While there will be a party at the Entertainment and Sports Arena Friday afternoon to celebrate the team's historic Game 5 win.

