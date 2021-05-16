Bob Dandridge was among 16 getting the call on Sunday to join the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a 2-time NBA Champion with Milwaukee and Washington.

NORFOLK, Va. — He won titles with hall of famers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld. Now Bob Dandridge will join his former teammates for enshrinement. On Sunday it was announced the former Norfolk State Spartan was selected for the Class of 2021 into the Basketball Hall Of Fame that includes Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace (Virginia Union), along with coaches Jay Wright, Cotton Fitzsimmons and Rick Adelman.Also selected were WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.

Dandridge averaged 32 points a game during his senior year with the Spartans. He'd go on to a 13 year NBA career that started with the Milwaukee Bucks from 1969-1977 as he won an championship with Abdul-Jabbar and Robertson in 1971. The 73 year old would move on to the Washington Bullets where he teamed with Hayes to capture a title in 1978.

New threads for the Class of 2021. 🏀 #21HoopClass pic.twitter.com/mUpFDUa3pe — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) May 16, 2021