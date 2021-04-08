Alexandria's Noah Lyles takes bronze at 200m sprint in Tokyo

Lyles was the favorite to take the gold as the top-ranked sprinter at 200 meters.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — We hear so many stories of athletes living the dream simply by making it to the Olympics, now an Alexandria, Virginia, track star has taken that dream a step farther by taking home a bronze medal.

Noah Lyles ran in the final of the men's 200 meter event. As the top-ranked male runner in the world this year, he was a favorite to take home the gold.

Instead, Canadian Andre De Grasse finished first in 19.62 seconds, besting Lyles and 17-year-old American Kenny Bednarek.

We first introduced you to Noah six years ago when he was just a 17-year-old junior at the now-named Alexandria City High School. Back then he shared what he loved about racing.

"I love putting in the hard work, I love the pain that you get from a hard day's track work. Yes, the pain! After you finish it just makes you feel like 'Yeah, I just did that,'" Lyles said.

While he did not take the top podium spot, he still did Alexandria proud.

