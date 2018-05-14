WASHINGTON (WUSA9)-- According to an article on hockeynews.com, only 14 percent of teams rally from 2-0 series deficits, and only four teams have ever fought back from 3-0.

To Caps fans, I'm sure this is great news.

But Caps' fans, also know their team, and I'm sure there are some fans that aren't going to celebrate until they see Alex Ovechkin holding up that Stanley Cup.

Let's also not forget that the Tampa Bay Lightning have been down before.

In 2011, Tampa Bay was down 3-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and came back to beat them, and win the series!

RELATED: Capitals giving Washington fans reason to believe

RELATED: Capitals pull away, beat Lightning 6-2 for 2-0 series lead

Nevertheless, that was a different Lightning team, and this for sure is a very different Caps team.

Even though the Capitals have only made it to the Stanley Cup Finals once (in 1998), they are playing like a team that knows what it takes to make it there.

Lars Eller, who was traded to the Caps, and for the most part always in Nicklas Backstrom's shadow, stepped up in a big way in Game 2, to prove he knew how to play and win on the national stage.

Eller told the Washington Post, "I try to play the same game I have the whole year. When I go on the ice, I want to play in the opposition’s zone. I want to score goals. I want to create offense."

Everyone on the Caps' team seem to have that same mindset, because scoring goals and creating offense is exactly what they've done in this series.

It really feels like these guys know what is it expected.

“We are playing good,” said Brett Connolly, who scored one of Washington’s goals. “They look like they are frustrated a little over there, and we have to continue to play hard, keep playing fast, and stay on them.”

Just because they're up 2-0, I don't expect the Caps to loosen the reins on the Lightning any time soon.

Caps' fans that have seen this before, know that it's one game at a time.

Oh Wow I watched this scene last night & thought to myself.... how many time we have been there..... I'll hush now as not to jinx #ALLCAPS — Pat Kotler (@mrspatk1) May 14, 2018

What we are witnessing is History for our #ALLCAPS BUT LETS NOT GET TOO EXCITED AS NOT TO JINX THEM...... # ROCKINTHEREDINUPPERMARLBORO — Pat Kotler (@mrspatk1) May 14, 2018

One Game At A Time. No Caps fan should say anything higher on that meter. #ALLCAPS — Sergey K. (@thatSergey) May 14, 2018

Contact Ashley on Twitter @AshleyHasSpoken

© 2018 WUSA