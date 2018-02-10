(WUSA 9) -- The Washington Capitals are ringing in the start of the 2018-19 season in style.

The team unveiled Monday their new championship rings to commemorate their 2018 Stanley Cup championship.

According to a press release, the ring is "made of 14-karat white and yellow gold expertly set with diamonds, genuine rubies, and genuine blue sapphire. The ring features 230 round diamonds, as well as 22 princess cut diamonds, for a carat weight of 5.5. Increasing the stone count are 28 custom taper-cut rubies and seven custom-cut star-shaped rubies, totaling 4.6 carats. A star-shaped sapphire weighing .10 carats brings the precious stone weight to an astonishing 10.2 carats."

“We have always had one single, unwavering goal for the Washington Capitals: to build a team as great as our fan base,” said Capitals owner Ted Leonsis in the press release. “These rings will now forever be a reminder for the players, coaches, and fans: we did it. We are thrilled today to be able to unveil this beautiful ring, which will always be a proud symbol of the Capitals’ incredible 2018 Stanley Cup run and the unbreakable bond they created among all Caps fans who shared in the joy of that moment together.”

In addition to the Capitals getting their rings, the team also got to see the Stanley Cup with their names engraved on it.

All that's left to do to commemorate the 2017-18 Stanley Cup championship season is for the Capitals to raise the banner, which will happen before Wednesday's season opener.

