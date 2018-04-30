The Predators gave Nashville a chance to give the man who wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House a standing ovation.

James Shaw Jr. met with Nashville coach Peter Laviolette before Game 2 Sunday night of the Predators' Western Conference semifinal with Winnipeg and he was given his own personalized jersey.

Head Coach Peter Laviolette meets local Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. before tonight’s game. Shaw will be honored in-game. #Preds | #WPGvsNSH pic.twitter.com/k9D4NJ5Yfp — p-Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 29, 2018

The Predators recognized several of the first responders from that deadly shooting a week ago in Nashville.

The sold-out crowd gave Shaw a roaring ovation.

Police have credited the 29-year-old Shaw for averting more bloodshed after a gunman opened fire outside the Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant.

Four people were killed and four others, including Shaw, were wounded.

Shaw also has raised more than $160,000 for the victims.

James Shaw Jr., the hero of the April 22 Waffle House shooting, has raised over $183,000 for victims of the deadly attack. https://t.co/c2piu4bzvD pic.twitter.com/7YRPP1Rcjc — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.