(WUSA 9) -- Professional athletes are easy targets on social media.

Unfortunately, so are their significant others.

John Carlson's wife, Gina, was the target of online bullying when she would post about missing her husband.

In a recent post on Instagram, Carlson said that someone told her, “'There are wives who’s husbands are fighting for this country making next to nothing compared to your husband,' and that I had no reason to complain."

In her post, Gina says, "Mental illness doesn’t hold back from anyone- rich, famous, athlete, singer, stay at home mom, NO ONE!!! The suicide, overdose & divorce rate in Hollywood should speak for itself. EVERYONE struggles."

During the Caps media luncheon, WUSA 9's Darren Haynes asked John Carlson about his wife's post.

"I think her point is that everyone's always going through something, and people need to be more aware of that," says the Capitals defenseman. "People talk before they think sometimes, and everyone goes through different experiences. Everyone is dealing with something, and a lot of people deal with depression and anxiety. It is something you don't want to talk about . It needs to be talked about. People need to be more aware because a lot of bad things happening right now, and I think a lot of it stems from saying something before you think about it."

Carlson admits it can be tough being on the road for an extended period of time, unable to be physically with Gina all the time.

"I'm lucky with my wife's family living close. And now we've got two kids, they keep her pretty busy as well. But it's never nice being away, and I love to spend time [with them]."

