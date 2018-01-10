(WUSA 9) -- Stop me if you've heard this before. Tom Wilson is facing a possible suspension.

Wilson was ejected after receiving a match penalty following a hit to the head of the St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist in Sunday's preseason finale.

Tom Wilson's hit on Oskar Sundqvist. Wilson received a match penalty. pic.twitter.com/gseYif7Fz4 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) September 30, 2018

The hit becomes the latest in a growing list of incidents where Wilson has skirted the line between physical, but legal, and reckless.

The Capitals forward missed three playoff games last May for his hit on the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese.

Wilson was suspended twice last pre-season for hits on Blues' players in two different games. The first suspension was for two games in the pre-season, the second caused Wilson to miss the first four regular season games.

The three times, between the 2017 pre-season and the 2018 playoffs, are the only times Wilson has been suspended in his career. But several of his other hits have been called into question.

As a result of this latest hit, the NHL Department of Player Safety has offer an in-person hearing. The league has to offer that option in instances where there could be a suspension of six or more games.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 1, 2018

To clarify, he’s been offered an in-person hearing. It doesn’t have to be in person. But league has to offer that for possibility of suspending him at least six games. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 1, 2018

It's a safe bet Tom Wilson will not play on opening night. The question is how many games will he miss.

The Capitals open the season Wednesday, when they host the Boston Bruins.

