ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Capitals players, and their fans, braved the snow to raise money for charity.

The Caps hosted the third Wish Upon a Par event to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

Fans were able to bid on the opportunity to spend time with Capitals players, and play golf with them.

For the players, while they enjoy the popularity that comes with success on the ice, it's what they do off the ice that matters the most.

"We're pretty visible when it comes to games and whatnot," said Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik. "This is the stuff, I think, that guys really love doing."

While fans love the access they get around the Stanley Cup champions, they love being able to help Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic even more.

"It's amazing for people to be able to have an opportunity like this," said Caps fan, and Fairfax resident, Sam Bower. "To give back to Make-A-Wish, that has given so much to all these kids, it's awesome."

You put Make-A-Wish together with the Capitals, it's a perfect event," said Fairfax resident Dawn Darr.