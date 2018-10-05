Coach Barry Trotz told reporters Wednesday that both forward Andre Burakovsky and Nicklas Backstrom have been upgraded to day-to-day after sustaining injuries during the postseason.

Backstrom will travel with the Capitals to Tampa Bay for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning on Friday. Backstrom didn’t practice Wednesday, and Trotz did not say whether he would practice Thursday. Backstrom went out of the Capitals' Game 5 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday and was seen with a bandage on his hand before Game 6, in which he did not play.

Burakovsky practiced for the first time since the injury Wednesday in a non-contact jersey. He’s been out since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against Columbus with an upper-body injury. He was listed as week-to-week before Trotz's announcement.

Both players reportedly will make the trip to Tampa Bay with the team, opening up the possibility of each getting on the ice for Game 1 (8 p.m. ET Friday).

