Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette won't return next season

The team says the decision was mutual.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals announced Friday that the NHL team has parted ways with head coach Peter Laviolette.

According to Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian MacLellan, the choice to no longer work together was a mutual decision.

Laviolette's contract is set to expire on June 30.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," said MacLellan. "Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

Laviolette was the 19th head coach for the Washington Capitals and led the NHL team to a 115-78-27 record from 2020-23.

Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan on parting ways with head coach Peter Laviolette: pic.twitter.com/b6ZAsp6j78 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 14, 2023