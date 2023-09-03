Capitals go green in honor of St. Patrick's Day, the environment

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Washington Capitals hosted their Go Green Night on Friday, March 17 during their game against the St. Louis Blues.
Editor's Note: The video above aired March 3, 2023.
During warmups, Washington players rocked limited-edition green jerseys that were signed and auctioned off through a Capitals Go Green Auction, presented by Suburban Propane and BioSafe. The jerseys featured plaid striping on the sleeves, a four-leaf clover patch on the shoulder, and even more clovers, to round it out, on the back.
Other items including signed green Capitals pucks, Nationals tickets, and a DC Proper Stadium Series Letterman jacket were also put up for the auction.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit Anacostia Riverkeeper, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting the Anacostia River for all who live, work, and play in its watershed.
Officials say in addition, a portion of the proceeds will also go to Rink2Reef, a restoration program that collects broken hockey sticks to help clean up coastal waterways by creating artificial oyster reefs and habitats, as well as MSE Foundation, the official charity of the Washington Capitals.
Fans were also taught how to support a cleaner environment through green-themed activities held throughout the night at Cap One Arena.
The online auction will continue until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
In addition, Capital One Arena has partnered with BioSafe to enhance the venue's sustainability efforts with future use of products.
WATCH NEXT:
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.