Washington Capitals host Caps Canine Night

WASHINGTON — Looking for a doggone good time? Well you are in for a treat.

Cap off the warm weather with a cool evening with the Washington Capitals as they host their second Caps Canines Night on Thursday, Feb. 23. Just like the name suggests there will be, you guessed it, dogs.

The event is pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation and the game will feature programming and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the importance of dog adoption and the benefits four-legged friends bring to people’s lives. Capitals players will be gliding into the Capital One Arena with puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

Capitals service dog in training Biscuit will also participate in a ceremonial puck drop.

Local service dogs and their veterans will also be featured, with a "Salute to the Troops" highlighting the Caps former service dog in training, Captain and his veteran, retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Mark Gwathmey. Fans will also be able to tune-in to a “Puppy Love” dating show on the jumbotron featuring the adoptable puppies.