Meet the newest member of the Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals selected right wing Ryan Leonard with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft Wednesday.

Leonard, 18, was ranked second among North American right wings and fifth among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The Amherst, Massachusetts native spent the 2022-23 season with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s Under-18 Team recording 94 points (51 goals, 43 assists) in 57 games. The 6-foot-tall, 190-pound forward led the team in power-play goals (15) and shorthanded goals (3) and ranked third in points. In addition, Leonard ranked second in game-winning goals (7) and plus/minus (+77).

Leonard split the 2021-22 season with the Under-17 and Under-18 NTDP team, recording 20 points with 10 goals and 10 assists with the Under-17s and 23 points with 16 goals and 7 assists in 36 games with the Under-18s. In 119 games with USA Hockey’s NTDP over two seasons, Leonard has registered 137 points.

Leonard represented the United States at the 2022 and 2023 Under-18 World Championships, winning a silver medal in 2022 and a gold medal in 2023. At the 2023 tournament, Leonard scored the gold-medal clinching goal in overtime against Sweden, giving the United States their first Under-18 gold since 2017.