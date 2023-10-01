Capitals unveil jersey for Stadium Series game at North Carolina University

The Caps will also wear the uniform for a home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 21.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. The new jerseys were specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game.

The uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Caps take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. The Capitals will also wear the uniform for a home game at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.

For the Capitals 2023 NHL Stadium Series jersey, adidas extended the size of the Washington Capitals’ beloved current secondary logo, known as the ‘Weagle,’ from seam to seam on the front of the jersey and onto the sleeves, where the tips of the wings meet the player numbers. The enormous crest was developed through a combination of sublimation and classic twill embroidery. Sublimation allows for large scale art and was used to create the wings and body. Twill and embroidery add dimension and quality and were used to create the head of the eagle.

The three bands of color in the sleeve are a nod to the oversize, three-color banded hem on the inaugural Capitals’ sweater. The two horizontal laces represent the two red bands on the D.C. flag. The inside neck features the ‘W’ and stars crest from the Capitals’ 2018 NHL Stadium Series jersey.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front and center,” said Hunter Lochmann, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer in a press statement. “The bold design allows the Weagle to take center stage as the focal point of the jersey and set itself apart in the stadium atmosphere. We are excited for our players and fans alike to wear these jerseys and represent the Capitals and D.C., starting with the outdoor game on February 18 before being worn on home ice on February 21.”

A limited amount of Capitals Stadium Series jerseys will be available at The Team Store at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex beginning Jan. 26.