Capitals

DMV ice rinks honor Alex Ovechkin with 'Ovi's office' logos

The logos are installed in honor of Ovechkin passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

WASHINGTON — Ice rinks across the DMV are celebrating Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin. The Washington Capitals Youth Hockey Development team is working with select rinks throughout the Washington, D.C., region to install an "Ovi's Office" logo in the ice at the top of the left face-off circle in each zone for a limited time in 2023.

That particular spot on the ice has become a favorite spot for local kids to practice their "Ovi shot" that the Capitals captain has made famous. The logo installations across area rinks is one of several community initiatives announced by the Caps earlier this year in honor of Ovechkin passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

A closer look at the numbers shows the impact Ovechkin and the Capitals has had on the sport of hockey in the D.C. region. 

Credit: Washington Capitals

There are currently 21,949 USA Hockey registered Youth and Adult players across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. The Capitals’ Future Caps Learn to Play program has introduced over 8,000 new players to the sport of ice hockey since 2016.

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, USA Hockey registration has increased 14% across Maryland, D.C., and Virginia, and since Ovechkin’s first season in 2005, USA Hockey registration has increased 70% in the D.C. region.

