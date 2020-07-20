Caps John Carlson named a finalist for Norris Trophy

Carlson hopes to become the first Capital to win the Norris Trophy since Rod Langway.

WASHINGTON — John Carlson hopes to become just the second Capitals defenseman to win the Norris Trophy.

The NHL announced Monday, that Carlson is one of the three finalists for the award given to the league’s top defenseman.

Carlson is joined by Nashville’s Roman Josi and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman.

No Capital has won the award since Rod Langway won it twice in 1982-83 and 1983-84.

John Carlson led all defensemen in scoring with 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists) in 69 games, 10 points more than Josi, and 20 points more than Hedman. The Capitals defenseman’s lead over the second and third highest scoring defensemen is the largest in 8 years when Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy.

Carlson’s points per game average this season is even more impressive.

John Carlson averaged 1.09 points per game during the season, which was the highest average by a defenseman since the 1993-94 season.

The Capitals defenseman says it’s an honor for him personally to be nominated, but it’s cool for his teammates as well.

“It’s huge,” says Carlson. “You look at how long an NHL season is, this one a little shorter but, it’s a long way to go. A lot of games that are very meaningful and a lot of players and coaches that have a stake in it as well. So it’s an honor for me personally, but it’s also a cool thing for everyone within your team and organization to kind of rally behind you.”

The winner of the Norris Trophy will be announced during the conference finals in September.