Players and pups team up for Caps Canine Calendar

Sales of the 2023 Caps Canine Calendar benefit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue

ARLINGTON, Va. — Tuesday was Capitals Canine Calendar picture day at the Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia. Dogs big and small took pictures with some of the Capitals biggest stars.

"The coolest thing is lots of the players have their own dogs and they came here hanging out," said Alex Ovechkin.

T.J. Oshie said it was fun to get together with the team for a fun day.

"It's great to get the dogs out here and get everyone together. Any excuse to get back together with the teammates is great," he said.

Some of the dogs were picture-ready, others were still working on it.

"The hardest part is probably getting the dogs to look in the camera, I think," Nicklas Backstrom said. "All of them are great."

So great, the players' kids even loved them. Oshie said his kids were happy to play with the pups during the photoshoot, but he had to put his foot down.

"We're not taking one home. Nope. Nope. The kids can have one when they can take care of themselves, I got two on my hands here," Oshie said.

So, if you can't have a dog, get the calendar. All proceeds from sale of the 2023 Caps Canine Calendar go to Wolf Trap Animal Rescue and Monumental Sports Entertainment Foundation.

"All of us get excited about this," Backstrom said. "Raising money and giving back to the community, that's so important."

Founded in 2015, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue is a nonprofit organization with the primary mission to operate a life-saving animal rescue transport and adoption program. These transports operate weekly, where hundreds of homeless puppies and kittens are relocated from Mississippi to awaiting foster homes in Northern Virginia. Relocating these pets helps to prevent shelters from overcrowding and unnecessary euthanasia—providing the only hope for these pets to find a home. Once transported into WTAR’s foster program in Northern Virginia, rescued pets are provided all the necessary veterinary care and training they need until they find their perfect forever home through WTAR’s adoption program. Since 2015 Wolf Trap Animal Rescue has rescued and adopted nearly 12,000 homeless pets in need.

The MSE Foundation and the Capitals have raised nearly $600,000 for local animal shelters through the sale of Caps Canine Calendars since 2012.