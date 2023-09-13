The Capitals are holding a garage sale

The Washington Capitals are hosting a garage sale, Saturday, September 23.

WASHINGTON — Sharpen your blades and get ready to skate toward some discounted Capitals merch later this month.

The Washington Capitals are hosting a garage sale on Saturday, September 23. The exciting event will take place at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia. The Capitals are selling off memorabilia from their treasure trove and are inviting the fans to come out and shop the event.

Season ticket holders will get early access to the sale from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., giving them a head start in finding some hidden gems from the Capitals collectibles. For non-season ticket holders, doors will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This gives the die-hard fans and amateur skaters a chance to find something cool.

The garage sale will feature bobbleheads, T-shirts, posters, hats, and other Capitals gear. Perfect for the upcoming season.

This event is cashless, so vendors will only be accepting debit or credit cards.

This is your chance to snatch up some unique Capitals merchandise and contribute to a good cause. The proceeds from this garage sale will go towards the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the official charity of the Capitals. The nonprofit helps other nonprofits fund their projects and work throughout the DMV.

To make the event even more special, the garage sale will take place during the Capitals training camp. All on-ice sessions during camp are open to the public and completely free of charge. So you might spot one of your favorite players while they prepare for this season. The puck is set to drop on October 13, at the Capital One arena.