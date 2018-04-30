Safe to say, it has always been a physical series when it comes to the Washington Capitals Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins have cups.

We don't.

Simple as that.

So tensions have been and still are at an all-time high.

The guy who's usually in the middle of it? Washington Capitals' forward Tom Wilson.

Tom Wilson will not have a hearing with the NHL department of player safety, avoiding any suspension for his hit that knocked Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin out of Game 2.

The Tom Wilson check to the head that sent Dumoulin to the room pic.twitter.com/cbRVMLBURo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 29, 2018

The hit occurred 4 minutes and 26 seconds into the second period on Sunday. Wilson was pressuring Dumoulin from behind as the Penguin moved the puck ahead from deep inside his defensive zone.

Alex Ovechkin was speeding in on the fore-check. Dumoulin stopped his progress to brace for the hit from Ovechkin.

Wilson's shoulder then slammed into Dumoulin's head, sending him smack-down on the ice.

Dumoulin never returned to the game.

There was no penalty called on the play. Should there have been? Was it a "dirty" hit?

Being a Caps' fan I should say no...

The department of player safety seems to think similarly.

Wilson's contact with Dumoulin was not considered an illegal check to the head.

It felt that contact with the head was unavoidable on the play, and Dumoulin bracing himself for the Ovechkin hit materially changed the position of his head prior to Wilson making contact with him.

Smart people seem fairly split on if a hearing is coming for Wilson. Think it’s clear the head was main point of contact, but it’s not that simple. NHL rulebook has situations where contact is deemed “unavoidable” https://t.co/Q0s8YP4J1Z pic.twitter.com/MYxdYIdWjb — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) April 30, 2018

“I’m at no point trying to target the head at all,” Wilson said on Sunday. “I’m skating, backchecking, trying to do my job, and unfortunately there’s a collision there..."

He continued, "I think if you watch it at game speed, I don’t even alter my movement at all. I’m just skating straight. The way I look at it: There’s no way I can get his head from that point where I am."

"He stops and turns and I’m kind of right there as [Ovechkin is] coming in pretty aggressively. It’s a collision. I end up getting blown right out of the water, too. It’s a bit of an unfortunate play that he got hurt."

“Each organization, each fan base will have their opinions. That’s why there’s a neutral party in this.” — #Caps Coach Barry Trotz reacting to news that Tom Wilson won’t face any disciple from the NHL for his hit on Brian Dumoulin. #CapsPens pic.twitter.com/CG3D9Gis1F — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) April 30, 2018

This is the second time during these playoffs that Tom Wilson has faced the threat of supplemental discipline.

In Game 1 of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a Wilson check forced Columbus center Alex Wennberg to miss time.

Wilson was penalized during the game for that infraction, but not suspended.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan declined post-game comment on the hit, and Dumoulin's status for Tuesday's Game 3 has yet to be announced.

The Capitals won 4-1 to even the series.

What do you guys think? I'm sure Pens' fans aren't too fond of Wilson, take a look at some of their tweets:

Ovechkin and Tom Wilson teamed up for the same kind of dirty hit two weeks ago in Round One against the Blue Jackets as they pulled of against Brian Dumoulin today. pic.twitter.com/Okl3xE7QSo — Nick (@PensNation_Nick) April 29, 2018

that’s a hit directly to the head by tom wilson, it’s the direct point of contact, that’s as clear as it gets — ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) April 29, 2018

Tom Wilson is everything that is wrong with professional hockey — Jim (@SportsingJim) April 29, 2018

Literally Tom Wilson and Ovechkin to Dumo. Will @NHLPlayerSafety do ANYTHING?



Spoiler alert: no. pic.twitter.com/20Ly9FrVif — Phrill Kessel (@PhrillKessel) April 29, 2018

“Can I copy your dangerous headshot?”



“Yeah, just make sure you change it up a bit so it doesn’t look obvious you copied”



“Ok” pic.twitter.com/IRurdZ2kzE — Penguins Jesus (@PenguinsJesus) April 30, 2018

Head shot by noted scumbag Tom Wilson?

Color me stunned. — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 29, 2018

So, should there have been a penalty called during the game?

