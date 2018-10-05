Hockey is a sport played globally in over 100 countries. 76 countries are members of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).
So naturally, the Washington Capitals roster is a diverse one.
The Caps roster currently has 27 players on it. Those 27 players represent nine different countries, and speak seven different languages.
With the Washington Capitals home arena (Capital One Arena) being in the same city as many embassies, ambassadors and staff from countries that have players on the Caps' roster show support for their fellow countrymen,
On the day of the Capitals first practice during the Eastern Conference Final, we asked multiple players to say "We want to make it to the Stanley Cup Final," in their native tongue. Check out some of the players in the video above.