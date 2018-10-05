Hockey is a sport played globally in over 100 countries. 76 countries are members of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

So naturally, the Washington Capitals roster is a diverse one.

The Caps roster currently has 27 players on it. Those 27 players represent nine different countries, and speak seven different languages.

With the Washington Capitals home arena (Capital One Arena) being in the same city as many embassies, ambassadors and staff from countries that have players on the Caps' roster show support for their fellow countrymen,

For the first time in 20 years a Washington #DC sports team has reached the conference final - and it’s the ice hockey players of @Capitals who has done it! Congrats to our #Swedish players @backstrom19 @andreburakovsky @Djorre00 and good luck in the next round! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/LTlE6209qE — Embassy of Sweden US (@SwedeninUSA) May 8, 2018

On the day of the Capitals first practice during the Eastern Conference Final, we asked multiple players to say "We want to make it to the Stanley Cup Final," in their native tongue. Check out some of the players in the video above.

