Alex Ovechkin will miss the 2019 All-Star Game.

The Capitals captain decided to use the break to rest up for the stretch run leading into the playoffs.

While Alex Ovechkin feels that missing the All-Star Game is in his best interests, he does appreciate being voted in as a captain.

"Thanks for all the fans who vote for me," said the Capitals forward. "It's a tough decision obviously. I like to be a part of all the events, but right now I think in that time of the year and my age, we decided to take a one week break."

Ovechkin last missed a regular or postseason game on April 10, 2016, when the Caps played the Ducks in a makeup game to end the regular season.

Since then, Ovechkin has played in 202 straight regular season games, and 251 games when you include the postseason.

That's a lot of hockey for anyone, let alone someone who's 33 years old.

The Capitals captain says the amount of hockey he's played is the primary factor in why he will not participate in the All-Star Game, and he needs the rest if the Capitals are to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

"It's been a long year, last year," said the 11-time all-star selection. "We want to do the same exact thing like last year. I like to be involved, I like to be in those kind of games with all the best players, but I think my body needs a little rest."

Alex Ovechkin skipping the All-Star Game will come at a price.

The Capitals forward will be suspended for one game, and will have to miss either the last game before, or the first game after, the All-Star break.

Ovechkin will either miss the January 23, game in Toronto, or the February 1, game against Calgary.

Barring an actual injury, the Capitals captain will have either 9 or 10 days off in between games played.

On the day Alex Ovechkin announced that he would not participate in the All-Star Game, two Capitals players found out they had been selected as part of the Metropolitan Division team.

Braden Holtby and John Carlson were selected for the All-Star Game.

For Holtby, it's his fourth straight all-star selection.

Carlson was selected for the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

The 2019 NHL All-Star Game will be played Saturday, January 26, in San Jose, Ca.