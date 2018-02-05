Tuesday night, the Capitals got a W on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins, putting them up in the series 2-1.

The lead in this series is their opportunity to improve their abysmal series record against their biggest rival.

The Capitals have beaten the Penguins in a playoff series only once.

The year was 1994, a couple months after Tom Wilson left the womb.

This is the third time in a row that the teams are facing each other in the second round of the postseason.

In their last two matchups, the Penguins disposed of the Capitals and went on the win the Stanley Cup.

Game 3 was down to the wire.

These two teams clearly do not like each other, but it was especially chippy.

This wasn’t helped by a controversial hit by Tom Wilson on Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese that left him with a broken jaw and concussion.

Tom Wilson LEVELS Pittsburgh's Aston-Reese with a high hit to the shoulder/head area..



Will we see any disciplinary action out of @NHLPlayerSafety? pic.twitter.com/TfWQTBbgJW — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) May 2, 2018

From certain angles it looks like contact to the head, and from others a clean hit.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby might have also spit on Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Crosby is either spitting at Kuzy or blowing him kisses... pic.twitter.com/CiXUda5VUn — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 2, 2018

The Capitals saw themselves going into the 3rd period down 2-3.

It was looking to be a classic Capitals-Penguins series game.

Then, five minutes remaining in the third period, Matt Niskanen, blasted a slap shot to get the game tying goal.

A minute left of regulation, Nicklas Backstrom finds Alex Ovechkin for the game winning goal, his 8th of the postseason.

This doesn't look like the same Capitals' team that we've seen lose in past series against the Penguins.

Is this the Caps' year?

