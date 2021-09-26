Washington QB Taylor Heinicke signs deal with Bud Light, not Heineken

Heinicke said he’s been trying to land a deal with Heineken since his appearance in last season’s Wild Card game against the Buccaneers.

WASHINGTON — Before The Washington Football season began, quarterback Taylor Heinicke joked about getting a beer sponsorship from Heineken. "Heineken, you want to sponsor me" said Heinicke.

The partnership just made sense: Heinicke – Heineken. Ever since Heinicke almost beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, the team that went on to win the super, momentum for an endorsement deal began. The Heineken beer company even sent Heinicke at 24-pack of their product.

Unfortunately, according to Heinicke, the shipment was never received. "My agent said they had sent me a 24-pack at home, but I never received it. They said they can't deliver to my address, but there's a gas station a block away that has Heinekens," said Heinicke.

During a weekly press conference, Heinicke made another attempt to strike a sponsor ship deal with Heineken. "I'm trying man" said Heinicke. "At some point I'm going to start calling out Bud Light" Bud Light responded to Heinicke's remarks tweeting, "Ready and waiting".

Heineken needs to give Washington QB Taylor Heinicke an endorsement deal!



Bud Light is ready and waiting

And they didn't wait long. Bud Light signed Heinicke to a sponsorship deal. The Washington quarterback made it official on his Instagram with a photo saying "with a name like Heinicke, there's only one name that makes sense to partner with. I'm joining Bud Light! Sorry Heineken.'

Taylor Heinicke is officially team Bud Light.

Bud Light then tweeted "signed. He is Taylor BUD-LIGHT-ICKE from now on." Heinicke tells WUSA9 that the name is kinda catchy.