WFT legend, Hall of Famer Darrell Green to help families left homeless after fire

WASHINGTON — Washington Football Team great and NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is teaming up with Catch A Meal Community Relief Giveaway to help families left homeless after a local fire.

Green will visit and give an undisclosed amount of financial support along with an array of needed replacement items to those affected by the tragedy.

"I'm just a guy trying to bring what I can bring," said Green. "This is serious for these people. This can be anybody."

According to the Catch A Meal news release, on April 30, several families living at the Chase Heritage Apartments in Sterling, Virginia, lost everything in a devastating fire.

Many families have small children that attend Guilford Elementary School and are having a difficult time dealing with the aftermath.

April Taylor, who was once a local community leader, received word about this tragedy and reached out to Green.

Washington Football Team standout, Jimmy Moreland, will also participate. With the gracious support of Moreland and Green, additional resources will be provided to create the first-ever Guilford Elementary Pantry that will be available to all of their students.

"The Hall of Fame is my job that I did, but the man is the guy that's taken that hall of fame influence and using it to help others," said Green.

On Monday, May 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., The Catch A Meal Program will host a special event for families whose children attend Guilford Elementary.

The leadership at Guilford Elementary is humbled by the support their families have received during this difficult time.