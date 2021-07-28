Washington Football Team star Chase Young lets his mom wear Pro Bowl jersey during training camp

"I like having some type of shirt that different or something made for him that I wear."

RICHMOND, Va. — Washington Football star Chase Young's biggest fan is his mother. During the first day of training camp in Richmond on Wednesday, Chase's mother, Carla, wore his NFL pro bowl jersey.

"He [Chase] was like, Mom, you're going to wear my pro bowl jersey," said Carla Young. "There's one of one. You're the only one in the universe with that."

The NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year and Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native is extremely close with his mother. The two FaceTime after every game.

"I like having some type of shirt that different or something made for him that I wear," said Carla.

However, Chase Young had one very important rule for his mom.

"He [Chase] told me don't eat or drink anything but water in it," said Carla.

This is the first time since 2019 fans are able to watch Washington Football Training Camp in Richmond. Last season, the team held their camp at their practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm excited and I'm screaming. I'm going to try to keep it down."

Chase Young's mother made an appearance during her son's post-game news conference interview after the Washington Football Team's win over San Francisco last season.

The star defensive end was actually FaceTime-ing his mother on a cellphone while he answered questions from the media.

When one reporter asked her about his performance, his mother said she was very proud and praised her son's ability to pick up a fumbled football and score a touchdown.

“He got it and kept truckin’!" Young's mom during the interview," said Carla.

Chase Young was selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl, in his first season in the NFL. Young, Washington's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is the youngest player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl.