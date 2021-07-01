x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Washington NFL

Dan Snyder to step away from day-to-day operations of Washington Football Team after misconduct investigation

Owner Dan Snyder to "step away" from day-to-day operations

WASHINGTON — The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization's workplace misconduct. 

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league's discipline. 

Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.”

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”

Snyder released a full statement Thursday afternoon following the news:

Credit: WUSA

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.