Washington Football fans show ingenuity with nearly 40,000 new team name submissions

Fans from all over the world send in their picks for Washington Football's new name -- some with amazing backstories.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team received nearly 40,000 entries from its worldwide fanbase, all hoping to pick the next name of Washington's NFL team.

The team asked for the fans' help in selecting its next name, and now they have exactly 39,783 to choose from.

“On behalf of the Washington Football Team organization and all involved in this process, thank you to the thousands of people who took the time to share their thoughts with us,” Julie Jensen, Senior Vice President, External Engagement & Communications for the Washington Football Team said. “This journey really showed that we’ve got not only some of the most passionate fans in the league but also some of the most creative.”

Ideas were submitted by fans of all ages from the D.C. area and around the world as inspiration for the organization’s rebrand efforts.

In breaking down the numbers, there were submissions from 61 countries across six continents. Five hundred and sixty were from Canada, a little more than one hundred from Mexico, even seven from Chile -- a possible family of Washington's newest tight end, Chilean native, Sammis Reyes.

There were 720 submissions from Europe -- with the majority of those coming from Great Britain. There was at least one submission from every state in the U.S., with the DMV making up a third of total submissions.

Special thanks to all that contributed to the nearly 40k name submissions, whether by mail or https://t.co/UYPQTBGZTn 💛 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 23, 2021

Some of the team's younger fanbase showed its creativity with names like the Cannons, the Thrushers, Red-Monster-Truck-Jam and an important safety reminder – the “Washington Wash Your Hands.”

The team also received input from loyal Burgundy & Gold fans who shared stories, with highlights including:

a ball boy from the 1972 NFC East Championship Game – a 26-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys

a former RFK Stadium pretzel vendor whose grandfather played the saxophone in the team band

the son of a former Washington player, who played for Washington during 1943, ’44 and ’46 seasons -- missing the 1945 season while fighting in World War II

a fan whose family has had season tickets since 1937 and who attended their first game in 1955 at Griffith Stadium

a fourth-generation fan of the team, who worked on their submission together with the fifth-generation fan they’re raising

One 85-year-old Washington Football Team fan summed up the opportunity for the team within his submission noting that “a new name for the team must convey both historical connection and a recommitment to the aspirations and goals for the organization – in the business of professional football and as a respected leader in 21st-century society and culture.”