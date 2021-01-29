Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is cancer free, daughter says

Rivera's daughter Courtney tweeted the good news on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Washington Football team head coach Ron Rivera is officially cancer free. His daughter Courtney tweeted the good news on Thursday night.

Back in August, the 58-year-old coach revealed he had what's known as squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node in his neck.

He continued coaching the Washington Football Team even while going through chemotherapy treatment to battle cancer. He underwent his last cancer treatment in October, ringing the bell after seven weeks of therapy. He didn't miss a game while undergoing treatment.

“He just showed how strong he is. I mean, I knew he was a pretty tough son-of-a-gun, but he really did prove it," Rivera's wife told WUSA9 in November.

His daughter, Courtney, made the announcement that Rivera was cancer free on Twitter, saying, "Thank you all for the love and prayers just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!"

Thank you all for the love and prayers ❤️💛 just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!! https://t.co/zxHls7WV7g — Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) January 28, 2021

Ron Rivera led the Washington Football Team to its first playoff appearance in five years this season, but came up short against the Super Bowl-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RIvera was hired as head coach in 2020, one a several new hires as the team makes changes.