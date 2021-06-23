Former Washington Football RB Derrius Guice's domestic violence charges dismissed by judge

The 23-year-old was charged in connection to alleged assaults on his then-girlfriend in 2020.

WASHINGTON — A Virginia judge has dropped four misdemeanor charges against former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice. The charges were dropped after Guice and his ex-girlfriend reached a settlement on Wednesday.

Guice, 23, was originally charged with one count of felony strangulation, three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery and one count of misdemeanor destruction of property against his then-girlfriend that allegedly occurred in February, March and April in 2020 in Loudoun County. The felony was dropped earlier this year.

“Derrius Guice and Kara Marshall ask that you respect their privacy, and the privacy of their families. They ask that there be no contact from the media. They have both worked hard toward a resolution of their relationship and appreciate the input and consideration of the Commonwealth. They both wish that the other, now and in the future does well and that both can move on from this difficult process,” said Guice’s and Marshall’s separate attorneys in a joint statement to the media.

Guice, who was released by the Washington Football Team after getting arrested in August 2020, will not have to go to trial nor have a criminal record, per the terms of the settlement.

Not too long after Guice's arrest, two former LSU students said Guice raped them when he was a freshman at the school in 2016, per USA Today. In March, a 74-year-old woman named Gloria Scott said Guice sexually harassed her when she was working security at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2017.

Guice was drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. A torn ACL saw Guice miss his entire rookie season with Washington, and he was limited to just five games in 2019 after multiple knee injuries.