Evaluating the Washington Football Team after a rough final pre-season game | Locked On WFT

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team wrapped up its preseason with a rough final outing ahead of its first regular-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12.

David Harrison and Chris Russell (from FedExField) react and analyze an ugly Saturday evening for the WFT, who roughed up by the Baltimore Ravens 37-3.

Washington's Ron Rivera sat all his starters against the Ravens, which may have played a real part in the lopsided victory.

“We didn’t want to get anyone hurt," Rivera said.

With presumptive starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and backup Taylor Heinicke getting the night off, Kyle Allen got the nod at QB and completed 10 of 22 passes for 100 yards before giving way to Steven Montez after halftime.

Unfortunately, the placekicking game for Washington has been something to keep your eye on this preseason.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is 4 of 7 on field goals this preseason, and one of his two attempts on Saturday didn't make it through the goalposts. He was good from 48 yards and had a 55-yard attempt deflected before falling well short of the goalposts.

Hopkins's struggles this preseason have led the media and around who follow the league to wonder if Washington could make a move at the position, and go with another kicker.