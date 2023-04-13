Reports: Dan Snyder agrees to sell Washington Commanders for record price

Example video title will go here for this video

What does new ownership mean for a new stadium?

When asked for comment about whether the team had been sold, a spokesperson for the Commanders said, "We aren’t in a position to comment."

The earliest new ownership could take over is during the NFL's owners meeting on May 22 in Minneapolis.

The sale of the Commanders is pending the execution of a contract and requires approval from 24 of 32 owners to pass. The last NFL team sale, the Denver Broncos, was unanimously approved

The group reportedly taking over ownership from Snyder includes Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris, Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA great Magic Johnson . The $6 billion price tag would be the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. Forbes estimates the team is worth $5.6 billion.

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has an agreement in principle to sell his NFL team for a record $6 billion, according to multiple reports .

Johnson, a basketball Hall of Famer who has become a prominent executive, is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer's Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks. He was also part of Harris' unsuccessful bid to buy the Denver Broncos, who were instead sold to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for a record $4.65 billion.

In the early 1990s, Rales’ brother, Steven, considered joining Peter Angelos’ Baltimore Orioles ownership team, according to the Washington Post. At the time, both Rales brothers also owned the station that would go on to become the sports radio station WTEM Team 980.

Rales is perhaps best known for Glenstone , a modern art gallery he and his wife, Emily Rales, own in Potomac. In 2019, Rales did his first television interview with CBS Sunday Morning , at the property where he also lives. Glenstone is a 230-acre site with more than 1,300 works of art, according to CBS. Admission is free to the public.

Rales would eventually go on to co-found the D.C.-based manufacturing company Danaher, with his brother, in 1984. Forbes Magazine says the Montgomery County native is worth $5.6 billion dollars.

Two of the reported new owners have DMV ties. Harris is a Chevy Chase native, who attended the Field School in Northwest, D.C. Rales grew up in Bethesda, graduating from Walt Whitman High School.

Josh Harris along with partner David Blitzer owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. He is leading an investment group that includes Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson.

How did we get here? :

Amid multiple investigations into workplace conduct and potential financial improprieties, longtime owner Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall. Any sale would need to be approved by three-quarters of NFL owners.

Snyder's ownership has been a hot-button issue for years since several employees came out about workplace harassment, which prompted a league investigation and a $10 million fine. When no written report of Beth Wilkinson's investigation was produced, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform launched its own review of the situation, which included a referral to the Federal Trade Commission.

The league retained former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to investigate, and that probe is ongoing. At a league meeting in October, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was "merit to remove" Snyder — who then hired Bank of America Securities two weeks later.

Snyder and his attorneys have demanded that NFL owners and the league indemnify him against future legal liability and costs if he sells the team, a person told the AP. Two owners said they were angered by Snyder’s demand for indemnification but told the AP that they want to let the sale process play out before taking any action.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Snyder's situation has changed their relationship.