Fans aren't wild about the Washington Commanders name, poll finds

WASHINGTON — It's been a few weeks since the Washington Commanders announced its new name, but according to a new poll, a majority of D.C. residents still don't like it.
The city-wide poll conducted by the Washington Post found that close to half of D.C. residents have a negative view of the team's new name, with 32% respondents saying they dislike the name, and 17% saying they straight-up hate it.
On the flip side, four out of 10 residents are positive about the name change. We want to hear from you, how are you feeling about the name change after sitting with it for a few weeks?
The new poll is just the latest controversy surrounding the new name and logo.
Last week, the Commanders tried to change the dates on the team's new crest logo to accurately reflect the seasons in which they won Super Bowls, but ran into another problem with the NFL.
The team originally wanted to swap out the years currently on the logo with Roman numerals, but the league said no. Now, if the team wants to adjust those years, it may need to file a new copyright application.
RELATED: Virginia had a Washington football stadium deal in 1992. Then, people in Alexandria sacked it.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.