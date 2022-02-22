Fans aren't wild about the Washington Commanders name, poll finds

It's been about three weeks since the name change was announced, and DC residents still aren't feeling it.

WASHINGTON — It's been a few weeks since the Washington Commanders announced its new name, but according to a new poll, a majority of D.C. residents still don't like it.

The city-wide poll conducted by the Washington Post found that close to half of D.C. residents have a negative view of the team's new name, with 32% respondents saying they dislike the name, and 17% saying they straight-up hate it.

On the flip side, four out of 10 residents are positive about the name change. We want to hear from you, how are you feeling about the name change after sitting with it for a few weeks?

We've had a little bit of time to get used to the new name for Washington's football team. So what do you really think about the Commanders name? #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/ZAIn1g72Rd — WUSA9 (@wusa9) February 22, 2022

The new poll is just the latest controversy surrounding the new name and logo.

Last week, the Commanders tried to change the dates on the team's new crest logo to accurately reflect the seasons in which they won Super Bowls, but ran into another problem with the NFL.