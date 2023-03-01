Working conditions survey of NFL players ranked Commanders dead last

Players were asked to score on eight points: nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room, travel and treatment of families.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders have a few things to work on, according to a new survey by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

The survey, which was released Wednesday, is anonymous, and the NFLPA said 1,300 of the 2,200 players responded.

"Our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league," the NFLPA said.

Players were asked to score their team on eight points: nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room, travel and treatment of families.

The good news is that the Commanders' strength staff scored as one of the best groups in the NFL, with an A+. The bad news is that the next highest grade was a C+, for the weight room; grades dropped sharply from there.

Here are the full scores for the Commanders, according to the NFLPA:

Treatment of Families: F

Nutrition: D+

Weight Room: C+

Strength Staff: A+

Training Room: F-

Training Staff: D

Locker Room: F-

Travel: F-

"One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras," the NFLPA said.

The NFLPA also noted that survey responses found the players did not have confidence in owner Dan Snyder's willingness to invest in improving team facilities. The survey comes on the heels of new reports that Snyder’s future is on the agenda for discussion at upcoming committee meetings in Florida ahead of the annual NFL owners meeting.

The Commanders provided a statement to WUSA9 on Wednesday night.

"Player health and safety is our top priority, and we continue to invest in our facilities, including a new practice field, new turf in the practice bubble and increased meeting room space," the statement says. "We know there is more to do, and we regularly talk with our platers about ways to improve their work environment and the experience for their families."

How did your team do?

Overall, the Commanders ranked dead last in the survey. Here's the full list of teams and where they ranked.

1st: Minnesota Vikings

2nd: Miami Dolphins

3rd: Las Vegas Raiders

4th: Houston Texans

5th: Dallas Cowboys

6th: Green Bay Packers

7th: San Francisco 49ers

8th: New York Giants

9th: Buffalo Bills

10th: New Orleans Saints

11th: Seattle Seahawks

12th: Carolina Panthers

13th: Chicago Bears

14th: Philadelphia Eagles Report

15th: Detroit Lions

16th: Indianapolis Colts

17th: Baltimore Ravens

18th: Tennessee Titans

19th: New York Jets

20th: Denver Broncos

21st: Cleveland Browns

22nd: Pittsburgh Steelers

23rd: Atlanta Falcons

24th: New England Patriots

25th: Los Angeles Rams

26th: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27th: Cincinnati Bengals

28th: Jacksonville Jaguars

29th: Kansas City Chiefs

30th: Los Angeles Chargers

31st: Arizona Cardinals

32nd: Washington Commanders