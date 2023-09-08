Washington Commanders host Military Appreciation Day at training camp

The Commanders are set to play their first preseason game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have almost completed two full weeks of training camp. On Tuesday the team held their Military Appreciation Day.

Around 400 servicemembers from all six branches of the U.S. military and the United States Navel Academy's Sprint Football team were in attendance. For Commanders players and members of the military alike - it was a special day.

"This is my first time ever being out here," Sergeant Chance Janda of the U.S. Air Force. "So just being able to get this close to the players and see them out here, it's unlike anything I've ever done."

Also in attendance was Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Don Hughes. The veteran was celebrating his 101st birthday. General Hughes is a 1946 graduate of West Point and both a Korean War and Vietnam War Veteran. He had a remarkable military career and was awarded pilot wings from five different nations.

"It's really a real thrill for me to be able to share my love for the Washington team," the life-long fan said.

Commanders Offensive Tackle Charles Leno, Jr. also weighed in on the appreciation day, telling WUSA9 why this event is so special.

"Serving for our country, you know, putting themselves on the line to, you know, protect us it means everything," Leno said. "We appreciate every single thing those women and men do for our country."

The Commanders are set to play their first preseason game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns. The team will hold one final open practice before then on Wednesday.