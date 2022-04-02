Washington Commanders Entertainment Team seeking 40 members for 2022 season

Auditions take place April 23 and April 24 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

The Washington Commanders is looking for up to 40 men and women to join its entertainment team.

Anyone who is a dancer or gymnast and is at least 18 on May 1, 2022, is welcome to audition for the Commanders Entertainment Team.

The team performs stunts, high-energy hip-hop dances with tricks and entertains sports fans with street funk fun.

Auditions for the team take place at FedEx Field in Landover on April 23 and April 24. Click here for more specific information about the auditions.

Dancers auditioning are encouraged to attend the Commanders' pre-audition dance clinics that take place through April 20. The first of the four sessions has already happened but there are three additional sessions that will be held at the Entertainment Team Studio at FedEX Field.

Here are the upcoming clinics:

Session 2 takes place April 5-6;

Session 3 takes place April 12-13; and

Session 4 takes place April 19-20.

Each session costs $100 and people can register to attend a clinic online.

A statement from the Commanders Entertainment Team says, "These sessions are designed to give attendees an inside look at the Washington Entertainment Team dance style and how the audition process will work. These clinics also allow time to ask questions and receive feedback from captains and coaches."

The Commanders Entertainment Team will announce the members of its 2022 team live at the end of its second day of auditions on April 24.