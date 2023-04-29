Washington Commanders' 2023 draft picks

The 2023 NFL draft is officially over.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders have seven new players on the roster now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over.

This is the fourth draft under head coach Ron Rivera, who worked with general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football Marty Hurney to make the most of this year's draft.

Here are the new draft picks for the Commanders:

Round 1 (Pick 16): Emmanuel Forbes, cornerback, Mississippi State.

Round 2 (Pick 47): Jartavius Martin, defensive back, Illinois.

Round 3 (Pick 97): Ricky Stromberg, center, Arkansas.

Round 4 (Pick 118): Braeden Daniels, offensive tackle, Utah.

Round 5 (Pick 137): KJ Henry, edge, Clemson.

Round 6 (Pick 193): Chris Rodriguez Jr., running back, Kentucky.

Round 7 (Pick 233): Andre Jones, defensive end, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Already boasting a defense that can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks, the Washington Commanders wanted to find someone early in the NFL draft who could take the ball away.

They believe they got that in Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.