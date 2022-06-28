Commanders reach new $23M deal with receiver Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders and their star wide receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to a new deal Tuesday that will make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, a source close to the team says.

The three-year deal is worth up to $23.6 million per year in new money, and keeps McLaurin in Washington through the 2025 season. McLaurin's $28 million signing bonus, is the largest given to any wide receiver.

McLaurin, 26, held out of voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp this spring as he was due just over $3 million on the final year of his rookie contract. Players under contract who skip the mandatory minicamp are subject to a $95,877 cumulative fine under the NFL collective bargaining agreement.

Terry McLaurin's (@TheTerry_25) new deal places him in the top-5 of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 28, 2022

McLaurin has been the Commanders top pass catcher since the team drafted him out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in two of his first three seasons despite playing with nine different starting quarterbacks. He caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five scores last season after grabbing 87 for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns the previous season. He finished with 919 receiving yards as a rookie and a career-high seven touchdowns.

McLaurin is projected to be the primary outlet for new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in 2022.

@TheTerry_25 congrats homie you deserved nothing less✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) June 28, 2022