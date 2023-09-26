Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera reflects on Bills loss

Next up, the Commanders will travel Sunday to go up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a clean 3-0 record.

WASHINGTON — As Ron Rivera sat down Monday, he sang the song Mama Said (There'd Be Days Like This) by The Shirelles matching the tone of the previous day when the Washington Commanders lost at home against the Buffalo Bills 37-3.

"We played a team that, I think is in three of the last four years has been in the AFC championship game, two of the last four? Something like that, so you know they're a very good football team," Rivera said while reflecting on the game.

Young Quarterback Sam Howell threw four interceptions to Buffalo including a pick-six.

"They're an experienced football team and we have a young quarterback," he said. "Now, can we help him? Yeah, we've got to help him a little bit more, we've got to do some of the things that we think can help him to continue to grow and get better, at the same time help our football team win games."

One of the things to consider when being critical of Howell is the entirety of his NFL career equals just four games.

"I think, what we have to do is, we have to manage our expectations," Rivera explained. "Knowing that we're going to have moments like that, we're going to have highs, we're going to have lows." I'm as frustrated as anybody else."

Next up, the Commanders will travel Sunday to go up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a clean 3-0 record and will have the home advantage with their fans in the stands.

"They're right now in first place in our division," said Rivera. "Secondly, they were in the Super Bowl last year. Third, it's a very difficult place to go as a passionate group of fans that are up there, but you know, that's the challenge. You're going into a very hostile environment. Great fan base, good football team. That's a heck of a combination.

It's never easy in the NFL. One thing will have to change to have a chance, the Commanders have given up 19 sacks through three games, that's six more than any other team. That can't continue with a young quarterback, and have a chance to win.

