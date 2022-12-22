Fans are emotional after seeing Jeremy Reaves’ reaction to Pro Bowl announcement

"I’m not crying... you’re crying."

WASHINGTON — Fans are feeling all sorts of emotions after the Washington Commanders posted a now-viral Pro Bowl announcement video on Twitter Wednesday night.

The video, which currently has more than 8 million views, shows the moment Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera told four players one-by-one that they were going to the Pro Bowl. For one of them, it was truly personal.

Franchise star Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin was selected for his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance as a reserve behind fellow NFC East pass catchers CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown.

Jonathan Allen and Tress Way are each making their second appearance in the Pro Bowl. Both players are listed as starters.

McLaurin was ecstatic to hear the news. Allen joked that he had a feeling he made the team. Way was thrilled to hear the news, but he was even more thrilled to hear that his teammate Jeremy Reaves also made the team. Way was nearly brought to tears hearing Reaves was in.

Reaves, a fan favorite Free Safety who went undrafted but has been with the team since 2018, has been selected as the NFC's special teams player. His journey to the NFL has been a tumultuous one. He's been cut four separate times by Washington while hanging around at the end of rosters and on practice squads. But when his number has been called, he's always produced great results.

When it came time to tell Reaves he was going to the Pro Bowl, the announcement brought him, and fans, to tears.

Reaves credits his mother, who died on Thanksgiving Day 2021, with keeping him in the NFL during the difficult time he’s had making a name for and proving himself.

After Reaves found out he made the Commanders team, he posted a message on Twitter saying, "I just never quit. That's all. I know you're dancing in heaven momma. We finally did it."

And his dedication and talent have now landed him a spot on the Pro Bowl starting line-up. He never quit.

“Congratulations, you’re the Pro Bowl special teams guy; you’re the starter.” Rivera told Reaves. Reaves didn’t know what to say and broke down into tears. “You earned it young man – everything you’ve done. And I know, your mom would be proud.”

Reaves and Rivera embraced with no words spoken. Finally, Reaves got out “I appreciate that coach.”

Watch the tear-jerking video below:

get your tissues ready 🥹



watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rpj99EIkZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

Fans had a similar reaction as Reaves, sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

For everyone who doesn’t understand. There are hundreds of guys like this one who are cut, resigned, cut, moved to a different city to sign, cut, wonder if they will ever play again, sign in a different city, wash, rinse, repeat. That’s why it means so much to this young man. — Lucas Gleason (@LAWG0721) December 22, 2022

Love this stuff. Even as a cowboy fan. It's important to remember that these players are just people, and there is so much more to life than sports. It's really great to see the emotion. — conor alexander (@AlexanderConor) December 22, 2022

“I told you I’d run through a brick wall for you, Coach.”



Ron Rivera is the best thing to happen to this organization in my lifetime. — Brett Esch (@brettaesch) December 22, 2022

