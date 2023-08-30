New Commanders shows debut on WUSA9

The shows debut this weekend and feature Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Two news shows about the Washington Commanders are debuting this weekend on WUSA9.

The two shows will feature the team's head coach as well as several team alumni.

The Game Plan with Ron Rivera

"The Game Plan" features Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera, who the team says will join former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen.

The pair will break down the games and talk about their next opponent on the field.

Rivera will go inside the film room and show fans game tape, as well as give fans a look at Commanders practice.

The Player's Club

The Player's Club features what the team says is "some of the franchise’s most beloved alumni and their favorite current players."

Washington legends London Fletcher and Santana Moss will sit down with current Commanders players to talk about their lives and the game.

The news of these two shows comes just as WUSA9 welcomed industry veteran Chick Hernandez to anchor 11 p.m. sports and to cover the Commanders.