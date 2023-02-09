Commanders QB Brissett gifts bikes to kids on Southwest DC ride

Dozens of kids were gifted new bikes and helmets at the start of the ride that was founded by Commanders Quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Commanders Quarterback Jacoby Brissett visited Southwest D.C. to give away free bikes to kids on Saturday. It was part of his Start the Cycle Community Bike Ride, in partnership with the city and the Metropolitan Police Department.

"This is what it's all about, to be able to become a blessing and give back to your community," said Brissett, who founded the bike ride in his hometown of Riviera Beach, FL in 2020.

Dozens of kids were gifted new bikes and helmets at the start of the ride.

"This is my first bike here in D.C., and I feel good and when we’re riding places I'm just going to be popping wheelies," said Zion Young, age 11.

The ride was founded by Brissett; after he signed a $10 million dollar contract with the Washington Commanders in March, he linked up with the city to lead hundreds of children on the bike ride.

"It's a means of transportation," Brissett explains. "I know growing up as a kid, single parent household, one car, four kids, having to go a lot of places is hard. I know in my hometown, we kind of just formed a little bike crew, we always go to the gym and to the park together, and play so hopefully that can continue."

All the bikes were donated by the NFL Players Association.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were at the event alongside Commanders players to develop relationships with the kids.

Each kid was paired up with an officer. Officials say that's why the event was named "Start the Cycle."

"Connecting residents to our police officers, riding with Commanders players as well, starts the cycle of building relationships," said Thennie Freeman, Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Kids, Commanders players and MPD officers biked over five miles through Southwest D.C. during the event.