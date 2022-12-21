'You earned it young man' | Ron Rivera tells emotional Commanders players they've made the Pro Bowl

The quartet will be the most Washington has had in the Pro Bowl since 2016.

ASHBURN, Va. — Some of the top Commanders players this season will have to practice their poker faces, as they'll be headed to Las Vegas near the end of the season.

Four Commanders players have been selected to the NFC roster to compete in the 2023 Pro Bowl games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format from previous years, including a flag football game.

Jonathan Allen and Tress Way are each making their second appearance in the Pro Bowl, with Allen making the team in consecutive years. Way last made the team in 2020 right before the team began the process of multiple name changes. Both players are listed as starters.

Franchise star Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin was selected for his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance as a reserve behind fellow NFC East pass catchers CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown.

In total, the NFC East has a whopping 21 players selected, a testament to the division's success this season.

Jeremy Reaves, a fan favorite Free Safety who went undrafted but has been with the team since 2018, has been selected as the NFC's special teams player. Reaves has bounced around from practice squad to starting roles on the team but has always been known for his special teams play.

🥹



watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl

Video of head coach Ron Rivera telling the four about their pick went viral on twitter Wednesday night. Jeremy Reaves broke down in tears when Rivera told him he was the Pro Bowl Special Teams guy. "You earned it young man," Rivera said, "I know your mom would be proud."

All four players were announced Wednesday night by the NFL and celebrated on social media by the Commanders. The Washington franchise last had four players in the Pro Bowl in 2016, when five players were elected.

Jonathan Allen's back-to-back appearances could usher in a new perennial roster spot in the games not seen by Washington fans since Trent Williams' seven appearances representing the franchise. Ryan Kerrigan also had four Pro Bowl selections in the last decade.

Fellow standout defensive linemen Daron Payne and Montez Sweat were also selected as alternates to the Pro Bowl Games roster. If another player on the roster cannot attend due to playing in the Super Bowl, injury, or personal reasons, an alternate gets called up to the roster.

The Pro Bowl voting is split between a fan vote, a player vote, and coaches vote equally. For the first time, the event will consist of skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, rather than holding an actual tackle football game. Players not wanting to end the season with an injury have been critical of playing full throttle in years past.

Washington fans will remember one such player disregarding the 'no hard-hitting in the Pro Bowl' etiquette when Washington legend Sean Taylor leveled AFC punter Brian Moorman in the 2007 game on a fake punt run attempt.