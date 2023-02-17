Eric Bieniemy is Washington's next offensive coordinator, assistant head coach

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has now been interviewed 16 times by 15 teams over the last five hiring cycles.

WASHINGTON — A two-time Super Bowl winning coach is joining the Washington Commanders roster next season. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, has been offered a multi-year contract with the Washington Commanders as the next assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, according to his agent, Jason Fletcher.

Bieniemy won his second ring with Andy Reid on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. He was still riding the winning high when he sat to down to dinner with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera Wednesday evening. Bieniemy officially interviewed Thursday.

The press conference to officially introduce Eric Bieniemy will take place on Wednesday or Thursday next week. @wusa9 #HTTC https://t.co/BTM7nefmXc — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 18, 2023

As of Friday afternoon, sources told WUSA9 the process was "moving along." Owner Dan Snyder flew the team's president, Jason Wright, back from Los Angeles to "help seal the deal,” in part because the two men are from the same area in California, and went to high school less than 15 miles apart.

So why would Bieniemy, who just won his second Super Bowl in five years, leave Kansas City for the same position in Washington? Bieniemy has addressed concerns that racism in the NFL hiring process for coaches was holding him back.

DeMeco Ryans was the lone Black candidate to land one of the NFL's five head coaching vacancies heading into the 2023-2024 season, meaning the 32-team league will remain stuck at just three Black coaches for the fifth year in a row. The NFL has claimed specific steps like the implementation of the 'Rooney Rule' years ago of interviewing candidates of color has helped make progress in hiring minority coaches.

Eric Bieniemy should ONLY LEAVE Kansas City for a Head Coaching Opportunity. Miss me with that “gotta prove himself” narrative. 15 of the 21 Head Coaches hired in the last 3 years were first time Head Coaches. Bieniemy has proven himself more than EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 15, 2023

Some say the reason Bieniemy hasn't gotten a head coaching job is because Reid calls the offensive plays for the chiefs, casting a large shadow over Bieniemy's ability to command an offensive game plan himself. But Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson were both offensive coordinators under Reid and didn't call offensive plays and they both got head coaching jobs.

Both the offensive and defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eales landed first-time head coaching gigs within 48 hours of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jonathan Gannon replaced Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona on Tuesday and Shane Steichen was hired in Indianapolis.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera, a former NFL linebacker, is known more for his defensive prowess, which would give Bieniemy more responsibility in offensive playcalling.