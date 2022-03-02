Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hires independent firm to investigate sexual harassment claims

An investigative team will look into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against owner Dan Snyder during a roundtable discussion with Congress

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders have hired an independent firm to investigate allegations of sexual harassment by team owner Dan Snyder.

The investigative team will look specifically into allegations made by former Washington Commanders employee Tiffini Johnston during a roundtable discussion with Congress on Capitol Hill last week. During that roundtable discussion, six former employees leveled accusations of misconduct.

Pallas Global Group LLC, led by former Assistant United States Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller, will manage the investigation, according to a report from ESPN.

"The Team is committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston's allegation, and pledges full cooperation with the investigation," the Commanders said in a statement.

At a two-hour roundtable discussion with the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform committee last week, Johnston shared her story for the first time.

Back and forth between @CongressmanRaja and Tiffani Johnston about her direct claim of sexual harassment against team owner Dan Snyder. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/qysTWuYcYS — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) February 3, 2022

She claimed Snyder put his hand on her thigh during a dinner engagement and then later aggressively pushed her toward his limousine.

"The only reason Dan Snyder removed his hand from my back and pushing me towards his limo is because his attorney intervened and said, 'Dan, Dan. This is a bad idea. A very bad idea, Dan," Johnston said.

Snyder released a statement later calling the accusations "outright lies" but committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) read from a letter sent in from former team Vice President Jason Friedman that corroborated Johnston's allegations.

"He says, 'I witnessed Dan Snyder grab the arm of my coworker Tiffani Johnston and attempt to pull her into his limousine,'" Rep Maloney read aloud. "This took place over a dinner in D.C. I was shocked. Thankfully, Tiffani was able to quickly pull away.'"

The NFL now faces a Valentine's Day deadline to turn over all documents regarding the investigation into the alleged toxic culture of the Washington organization.

If the league fails to do so, the committee says it "will consider alternate means of obtaining compliance."

ESPN reports Pallas Global Group has retained Debra Wong Yang to lead the investigation. Yang is a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP in Los Angeles.